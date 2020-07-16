Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Croatia's president on Thursday tasked incumbent conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic with forming a government after his party won a plurality of seats in this month's parliamentary elections.

Plenkovic's Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 66 seats to 41 for the centre-left coalition led by the main opposition Social Democrats in the 151-member assembly, official results showed.

The right-wing Homeland Movement took 16 seats, while the ultra-conservative Most (Bridge in Croatian) and a left-green coalition won eight and seven seats respectively.

The July 5 polls were held as the Adriatic country is facing an economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.

The HDZ fell short of an absolute parliamentary majority but Plenkovic, 50, made up the difference with the backing of eight MPs occupying automatic seats for ethnic minorities, as well as two deputies from smaller parties.

Speaking to reporters after President Zoran Milanovic named him prime minister-designate, Plenkovic said: "Such a convincing (electoral) victory obliges." The new government will take over as the number of coronavirus infections has surged to up to 140 a day for the past month.

The daily toll had previously been only a few or none at all since mid-May.

The European Union country of 4.2 million has so far reported some 120 deaths and nearly 4,000 infections.

The pandemic has hit Croatia's key tourism sector hard, and the economy is expected to shrink by nearly 10 percent this year -- the worst decline since independence in 1991.

"Croatia is facing many demanding challenges, notably political, economic, financial and public health," Plenkovic said.

Analysts say that voters saw the moderate Plenkovic, a former MEP with strong backing from Brussels, as a safe pair of hands to lead the country through both the health crisis and the economic hardships it has caused.

"Voters decided to play safe, for stability and continuity," commented analyst Bozo Skoko.

Without the need for an alliance with other major parties, Plenkovic will be free to undertake badly needed reforms, notably of Croatia's bloated public administration as well as judicial and health sectors, analysts say.

The new parliament is to meet on July 22 and a vote on the new government is expected by the end of the month.