Croquet, Bowls Players Hope Grass Is Greener After Virus Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Croquet, bowls players hope grass is greener after virus lockdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The peculiarly British sports of croquet and bowls are taking baby steps to return from the coronavirus lockdown, away from the glare of publicity.

Both conjure up images of elderly people pitting their wits against each other on lush lawns, with social interaction a big factor.

The government's easing of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 paved the way for croquet and bowls to resume.

The Croquet Association welcomed the chance to start up again, marketing itself as an ideal sport in unusual times.

"Media reports on lockdown easing have focused on sports like golf, tennis and basketball, with the glaring omission of croquet, which is the perfect 'social-distancing' sport," it said in a statement.

"A croquet court is twice the size of a tennis court, so playing against a member of your household, or one other person from outside your household, is no problem at all."

