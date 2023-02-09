UrduPoint.com

Cross-Strait Exchange Activities To Be Held During KMT Vice Chairman's Visit: Mainland Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Cross-Strait exchange activities to be held during KMT vice chairman's visit: mainland spokesperson

BEIJING,, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Andrew Hsia, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, will attend activities organized by both sides of the Taiwan Strait to promote exchanges during his visit to the mainland, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Hsia will also visit cities including Nanjing, Wuhan, Chongqing and Chengdu, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

Hsia is scheduled to lead a delegation on a visit to the Chinese mainland from Feb.

8 to 17.

When asked to comment on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' smear that "Hsia's visit may fall into the coercive political framework of the mainland," Zhu said the DPP authorities collude with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" for its own political interests, damaging the interests and welfare of Taiwan compatriots and pushing Taiwan toward a dangerous situation.

In doing this, the DPP authorities are coercing the mainstream will of Taiwan society, and they are the threat to the highest interests of Taiwan, Zhu added.

Related Topics

China Visit Chongqing Wuhan Nanjing Chengdu Independence Lead May From

Recent Stories

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral busine ..

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private s ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

10 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.