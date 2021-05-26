UrduPoint.com
Crossing Through Forest, Belarusians Flee 'the Horror'

Wed 26th May 2021

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Shivering on a cool night on the border between Belarus and Lithuania, a 19-year-old Belarusian has just fled his homeland through a forest, dodging regime border guards along the way.

He is one of dozens of Belarusians to have walked across this EU border illegally after a bloody crackdown in Belarus in the wake of a disputed election last August.

"I'm hugely relieved... I've left the horror," the young Belarusian told AFP, minutes after his arrival on Lithuanian soil at night.

The man, who requested that his name not be published, described his journey last month as relatively easy but frightening nonetheless.

In the silent forest he was afraid his every move would alert the border patrols and he had to contend with a bad knee made worse he said from a police beating.

On top of that, a malfunctioning compass meant he "nearly walked back into Belarus twice".

But in the end, it took just 40 minutes to reach Lithuania after being dropped off by car on the Belarusian side -- the border itself was a ditch that could be crossed in a single step.

