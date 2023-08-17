Crouser calling the shots in athletics for Coe

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Two-time Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser's unlikeliest achievement may be to have transfixed World Athletics president and middle distance running legend Sebastian Coe.

Coe, a two-time Olympic 1500m champion, admits it is "probably quite unusal" for a "track man" to go for a field event but it is the one he picked as the stand-out discipline ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Crouser, 30, puts his world title on the line on Saturday whilst his fellow American, two-time champion Joe Kovacs, bids to wrest back the crown he lost last year in Eugene.

"For me, the men's shot put from 2019 onwards has been absolutely unmissable," said Coe earlier this month.

"Ryan Crouser, Tom Walsh, Joe Kovacs -- and Crouser is in the form of his life again.

"That will be outstanding, and in a country (Hungary) that really understands the technical events and throws." New Zealand's 2017 world champion Walsh and Kovacs have played their roles but it has been the genial giant Crouser -- generally to be seen wearing a stetson a habit from the Oregon native's university days in Texas -- who has taken the event onto another plane.

If ever there was a man who would achieve that it is world record holder Crouser for it was in the genes -- hailing from a family of throwers.

He may have been raised in a town called Boring but the opposite could be said of his sporting career.

Having toyed with basketball Crouser may have felt he owed it to his late grandfather Larry to opt for the shot after he launched one effort so far as a youngster it went through the roof of his shed.

Korean War veteran Larry would chain smoke while his grandson practiced in his garden, but Crouser's uncle Brian, a two-time Olympian in the javelin said there was no pressure for him to choose the shot.

"There was zero pressure for the kids to ever do it," Brian Crouser told NewsChannel 21 in 2021.

"There were implements laying around, and they got interested, but nobody pushed them -- they wanted to do it.

From a real early age, they worked their butts off." - 'We did it' - Ryan's father and coach Mitch may have missed out on appearing in an Olympics -- he was an alternate for the US discus 1984 Olympic team -- but he has experienced what it is like to win gold thanks to his son's triumphs in Rio in 2016 then Tokyo in 2021.

"To have multiple Olympians in one family is very cool," Ryan Crouser said.

"You've got maybe a basketball family or a football family. But to have a family of throwers who really, truly appreciate the hard work that goes into not only making a team but winning a medal, it's very special." Mitch has equated his son's throwing style to a world class fly fisherman's: "His feeling for the throw, it's such an intangible thing." If there is, though, one member of his family aside from Mitch who Crouser feels he owes the most to, it is Larry.

He was able to tell him he had broken the world record in the 2021 Olympic trials -- though he had to write it down as by that stage 86-year-old Larry was deaf.

However, his Tokyo gold came a few days after Larry had died and a visibly emotional Crouser instead held up a card: 'Grandpa, we did it. 2020 Olympic champion'.

"That was the last note I wanted to write to him," said Crouser.

He had done it in style too launching the second longest throw of all time having already in the 2016 Games broken the nearly three decades old Olympic record of Ulf Timmerman's.

"I watched that throw probably 10,000 times and I thought that was one of the most beautiful throws I'd ever seen," said Crouser of Timmermans's 1988 Olympic throw.

"To break that record at the Olympics is truly special." Larry's advice has never been far from Crouser's head and one phrase more than others has stuck with him.

"It's not how you end up. It's how you get there."Thusfar Crouser can say he has travelled well.