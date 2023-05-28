Crouser smashes world shot put record with 23.56m throw

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Olympic and world shot put champion Ryan Crouser smashed his own world record on Saturday, throwing 23.56m at the Los Angeles Grand Prix track and field meeting.

Crouser, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic and reigning world champion, obliterated his previous mark of 23.

37m set in Eugene in 2021.

The distance was initially announced as 23.58m before organisers gave the official distance as 23.56m.

In bright sunshine at UCLA's Drake Stadium, the 30-year-old shot put king from Portland had signalled he was in the mood for a big performance earlier in the competition with throws of23.23m and 23.31.