Crowds, Colour And Covid Rules As Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Returns

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Crowds, colour and Covid rules as Hong Kong Rugby Sevens returns

Hong Kong, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Fans of the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens shrugged off a three-year pandemic absence as the weekend sporting spectacle kicked off with drinking, fancy dress -- and Covid rules.

Teams from nations as far-flung as Samoa, Spain and South Africa converged for one of Asia's biggest sports events, which Hong Kong bigwigs hope can prove that normality is on the way for the city.

Hong Kong has languished since early 2020 under onerous Covid curbs, some of which are still in place.

Spectators have to wear masks and provide a negative Covid test to get in, with overseas visitors -- normally a large share of the crowd -- mostly kept away by rules on new arrivals entering public venues in their first three days.

