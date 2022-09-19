UrduPoint.com

Crowds Jam London For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Crowds jam London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

London, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Huge crowds built in central London overnight and from early morning on Monday to secure a spot to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

As dawn broke over the River Thames, a steady stream of well-wishers streamed out of Embankment underground station headed for Parliament Square.

But many were already there, camping in sleeping bags behind the metal barriers along the Whitehall government district, where the funeral procession will pass.

"It's part of history," said Bethany Beardmore, 26, an accountant whose brother is a Grenadier Guard and part of the ceremonies.

"Not in my lifetime is there going to be another queen." Beardmore arrived at 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) on Sunday but, fuelled by too much sugar and caffeine, found it impossible to sleep in the cold.

"Everyone was chatting," she said, as sporadic applause from the good-natured crowd broke out when a stream of police and military personnel passed.

Former soldier Jamie Page, 41, served in the Iraq War and got a train from his home in Horsham, south of London, at 5:00 am.

"Sixteen years old, I swore an oath of allegiance to the queen," he said, his military medals glinting in the weak morning sun.

"She's been my boss. She means everything. She was like a gift from god." The queen's flag-draped coffin has been lying in state at parliament's Westminster Hall since Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands are estimated to have filed past since then to pay their respects.

The doors to the hall were finally shut at 6:30 am to prepare for the coffin's transfer past Parliament Square to Westminster Abbey.

The last member of the public to pass through the hall was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force.

"It feels amazing," she told AFP. "When they came to me and said, 'right, you're the last person', I said, really?" Heerey, from Melton Mowbray near Leicester in central England, had queued through the night but was also joining the crowds for the procession.

"A long day but very well worth it. It's nothing compared to what the queen has done for the country," she added.

After the funeral, the coffin will be taken on a gun carriage in procession past Buckingham Palace to a hearse, for transfer to Windsor Castle.

At Hyde Park Corner, opposite the Wellington Arch where the gun carriage will stop, Susan Davies, 53, arrived at 6:30 am with her husband and their two children.

The family, from Essex, east of London, came well-prepared, with camping chairs and "lots of food".

"I wanted to be part of it. It's a big day in our history," she said.

"Watching on tv is not the same. You don't really feel you're part of it," added her husband, Richard, 55.

"I will watch the funeral on my phone and after that we'll see the queen before her last journey."

Related Topics

Police Parliament Iraq Horsham Melton London Windsor Wellington Same Leicester Sunday God Family TV From Government

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

45 minutes ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

59 minutes ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.