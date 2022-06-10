Crowds overwhelm Sydney airport ahead of holiday weekend

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :As Aussies across the country gear up for a long weekend, with the Queen's birthday public holiday falling on Monday, airports have been inundated with some of the largest crowds since before the pandemic.

Looking to escape the icy weather still hanging over Australia's eastern and southern states, on Friday 80,000 passengers were expected to pass through Sydney's airport, and more through the nation's second largest airport in Melbourne.

According to Australia's national news service, ABC News, crowds have been queueing up since 6: 00 a.m. local time on Friday and travelers have begun missing flights despite arriving on time.

Sydney airport advised travelers to arrive two hours early for domestic flights, rather than the usual one hour, and asked customers not to enter the terminal unless their flight was soon to depart.