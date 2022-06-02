Crowds turn central London red, white and blue

London, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Carrying union flags and picnic bags, huge crowds massed Thursday near Buckingham Palace on a sunny morning, hoping to glimpse Queen Elizabeth II at the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Some spent the night in tents just to secure a spot outside Buckingham Palace to watch the Trooping the Colour military parade and see the queen and other royals on the palace balcony.

"It's probably going to be the only time -- or one of the only times -- that the queen is going to be able to do this," said Paul Fletcher, 55, who works for the National Health Service and had come with his family.

"It's been 70 years on the throne for the queen. It's never been known before and I don't think it would ever happen again."Kimber Beasley from the United States called the queen "a great example" for America and the whole world.