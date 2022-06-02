UrduPoint.com

Crowds Turn Central London Red, White And Blue

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Crowds turn central London red, white and blue

London, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Carrying union flags and picnic bags, huge crowds massed Thursday near Buckingham Palace on a sunny morning, hoping to glimpse Queen Elizabeth II at the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Some spent the night in tents just to secure a spot outside Buckingham Palace to watch the Trooping the Colour military parade and see the queen and other royals on the palace balcony.

"It's probably going to be the only time -- or one of the only times -- that the queen is going to be able to do this," said Paul Fletcher, 55, who works for the National Health Service and had come with his family.

"It's been 70 years on the throne for the queen. It's never been known before and I don't think it would ever happen again."Kimber Beasley from the United States called the queen "a great example" for America and the whole world.

Related Topics

World United States Family From

Recent Stories

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

21 minutes ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

58 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

1 hour ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.