Milan, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Kieran Crowley has picked another young gun in his Italy squad for this weekend's Six Nations clash with England, the Azzurri announcing Andrea Zambonin's inclusion on Monday.

Zebre Parma second row Zambonin, 21, is yet to play for Italy's senior side, which has been flooded with fresh blood by former New Zealand international Crowley.

Brive prop Pietro Ceccarelli returns to the squad alongside Giacomo Da Re and Zambonin's Zebre teammates David Sisi and Pierre Bruno.

Italy lost 37-10 to France in their first match on Sunday, their 33rd straight defeat in the competition, but were leading after half an hour in Paris.

They have an inexperienced but enthusiastic side including the Six Nations' youngest ever try scorer Tommaso Menoncello and Paolo Garbisi, a 21-year-old who has supplanted Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard as fly-half at French club Montpellier.

Italy host England at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday with Eddie Jones' side fresh from their opening defeat to Scotland.