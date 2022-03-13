UrduPoint.com

Crowley Looks At 'positives' After Italy's Latest Six Nations Defeat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Crowley looks at 'positives' after Italy's latest Six Nations defeat

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Kieran Crowley tried to look on the bright side after his Italy team extended their string of Six Nations defeats to 36 with Saturday's 33-22 home loss to Scotland.

Italy are guaranteed a 17th wooden spoon following their latest match without a win but three tries and some exciting attacking play suggested there might be more to come from a young side.

"There are lots of positives... The pleasing thing is that we got a bit of play in this game where we were trying to play from an attacking perspective," Crowley told reporters.

"Hopefully from a confidence point of view that takes us forward and we can look to maybe build on it next game (against Wales).

"Then after the summer and the autumn internationals we come to the Six Nations next year and we will have players who have had another year of experience, another eight or nine Test matches under their belts and we can put together a more complete performance.

" Two of Italy's tries came through replacement Ange Capuozzo, the Grenoble full-back scoring a second-half brace on his debut for the Azzurri to give the match a more respectable scoreline.

"The most pleasing thing for me was that yes he scored a couple of tries but his first action was a missed tackle, the second was a ball he dropped, but he bounced back from that," Crowley continued.

"From a mental hardness perspective that was very, very promising. Sometimes a player in their first Test match can do those kind of actions early and they lose it. But he certainly bounced back.

"He has pace, which he demonstrated today and he scored two really good team tries which is what you're asking a 15 or a winger to do. He can be very pleased with his day's play."

Related Topics

Young Grenoble Wales Italy From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

1 hour ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

2 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

2 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

2 hours ago
 Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>