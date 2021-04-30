London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :English jockey Jim Crowley is not one to get "wrapped up in emotion" but he told AFP it "would be very special" if he wins his first English classic in the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum's silks on Saturday.

Crowley, 42, has enjoyed huge success for Sheikh Hamdan since he became his number one jockey in 2016, notably with champion sprinter Bataash.

Sheikh Hamdan, older brother of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed and one of the most influential figures in horse racing over the past four decades, died last month aged 75.

Crowley will don the famous blue and white colours to ride the fancied Mutasaabeq in the first classic of the season, the English 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

His trainer Charlie Hills decided it was worth the £30,000 ($42,000) fee to supplement him.

Crowley said of nine-time champion owner Sheikh Hamdan that "you would not meet a more honest and loyal man" and paid tribute to a hands-on owner.

"We would speak normally after big races or even before as he was keen on the tactics," Crowley said.

"He was really knowledgeable and loved his horses, he liked them being ridden forward in races.

"He was a good man to ride for and that is why it would be so special to win.

"It would be a great story if he (Mutasaabeq) was to do it." Crowley said Sheikh Hamdan's influence on the industry was enormous globally -- he won two of the most iconic flat races, the Epsom Derby and the Melbourne Cup, twice.

"It is a huge operation and he has left a massive legacy behind him," said Crowley.

"It is so important and means a lot to me putting on those silks as they are known worldwide."