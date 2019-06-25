UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crown Estate Reaps 344 Mln Pounds In Profits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

Crown Estate reaps 344 mln pounds in profits

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Crown Estate said on Tuesday it returned a net revenue profit of 343.5 million Pounds (437.67 million U.S. Dollars) to the Treasury in the latest financial year despite challenging market conditions and continued uncertainty.

Results for the 12 months ending in March this year were strong, with annual profit up by 4.3 percent on last year, bringing its contribution to the Treasury over the past 10 years to 2.8 billion pounds, the Crown Estate said in its newly published report.

Total capital value reached 14.3 billion pounds, an increase of 1.7 percent year on year, according to the Crown Estate.

The sound performance was primarily driven by benefits of investment in Central London portfolio, which include some of London's most iconic places to shop, work, live and visit, offsetting the weak performance in regional portfolio that is focused on prime retail and leisure destinations across the country.

Offshore wind was another strong contributor. As the manager of the seabed around England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Crown Estate was boosted by offshore wind sector by leasing it to energy groups to build offshore wind turbines.

The Crown Estate is a collection of lands and holdings in the United Kingdom belonging to the British monarch as a corporation sole, making it the "Sovereign's public estate", which is neither government property nor part of the monarch's private estate.

Under current arrangements, the Queen receives 25 percent of the Crown Estate's profits in the form of a Sovereign Grant, which is intended to meet the costs of the sovereign's official expenditures. (1 pound=1.28 U.S. dollars)

Related Topics

Visit London Wales Ireland United Kingdom March Market Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

33 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

47 minutes ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Group CEO participates in Bloomberg Emerging ..

2 hours ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Korean Ambassador

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.