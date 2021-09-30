UrduPoint.com

Crown Prince Declares Expo 2020 Dubai Open In Extravagant Show

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Crown prince declares Expo 2020 Dubai open in extravagant show

Dubai, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Dubai opened its extravagant Expo 2020 on Thursday with a flashy opening ceremony of fireworks and lights displays as it attempts to woo the world despite the pandemic.

The domed Al Wasl Plaza, centrepiece of the vast Expo site, was lit by spectacular projections as Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum declared the $7 billion event open.

Related Topics

World Dubai Rashid SITE 2020 Event Billion

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

20 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

1 hour ago
 Russia, US Achieved 'Slow Progress' in Cybersecuri ..

Russia, US Achieved 'Slow Progress' in Cybersecurity Talks - Ryabkov

5 minutes ago
 China Urges Other Countries to Prevent Australia F ..

China Urges Other Countries to Prevent Australia From Acquiring Nuclear Submarin ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia, US Agreed to Create 2 Working Groups on St ..

Russia, US Agreed to Create 2 Working Groups on Strategic Stability - Ryabkov

5 minutes ago
 EU leaders to discuss rising energy prices at next ..

EU leaders to discuss rising energy prices at next summit

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.