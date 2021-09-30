Crown prince declares Expo 2020 Dubai open in extravagant show

Dubai, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Dubai opened its extravagant Expo 2020 on Thursday with a flashy opening ceremony of fireworks and lights displays as it attempts to woo the world despite the pandemic.

The domed Al Wasl Plaza, centrepiece of the vast Expo site, was lit by spectacular projections as Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum declared the $7 billion event open.