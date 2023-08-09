Crown Prince of Kuwait receives GCC secretary general

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah welcomed the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, today at Bayan Palace in Kuwait.

The meeting focused on several matters related to collective Gulf cooperation and the ongoing efforts to advance the progress of the GCC.

These efforts align with the directives of the GCC leaders and aim to benefit the citizens of the member states. The discussions also aimed to strengthen the GCC's position on regional and global issues.