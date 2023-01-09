UrduPoint.com

Crown Prince Of Kuwait Receives SG Of GCC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KUWAIT, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received here today the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf who bade him farewell as his current tenure as Secretary General of the GCC has come to an end.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Kuwait praised the great and sincere efforts exerted by the Secretary General of the GCC and his role in leading his organization during his term of office to support the joint GCC action, its unity and solidarity, and to serve its causes.

For his part, the Secretary General of the GCC expressed his sincere thanks to and appreciation of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince, for their support for the work of the General Secretariat, appreciating their confidence in his performance and achievements, and praising Kuwait's role and contributions in supporting the march of the GCC to achieve the aspirations of the leaders and citizens of the GCC states.

