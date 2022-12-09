UrduPoint.com

Crown Prince Of Kuwait Visits Historic Al-Turaif District In Diriyah

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Diriyah, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait visited the historic Al-Turaif district in Diriyah, which was, along with Al-Bujairi Heritage Park, added to UNESCO World Heritage List, who is currently on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, During his tour in Diriyah historical landmarks, HH Crown Prince of Kuwait was accompanied by Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Cabinet's Member.

Upon arrival at the venue, HH Crown Prince of Kuwait was received by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khateeb, and CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Jerry Inzerillo.

HH Crown Prince of Kuwait and his accompanying delegation toured Al-Turaif district and Al-Bujairi Heritage Park, and their historical landmarks and urban heritage, which review the emergence of the first Saudi state and the capital of this state since its founding by Imam Mohammad bin Saud until the present era of the third Saudi state.

