UrduPoint.com

Crown Prince Receives Phone Call From French President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Crown prince receives phone call from french President

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister on Monday received a phone call from President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France.

During the telephone conversation, bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France were reviewed, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international issues and developments and the efforts exerted towards them to enhance security and stability. Moreover, views were exchanged on a number of issues of common concern.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman From

Recent Stories

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker ..

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker CM Naqvi

26 minutes ago
 UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional F ..

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional Framework for Arab States (2023 ..

38 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability workshop and AI Minecraft Challenge f ..

38 minutes ago
 Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Underse ..

Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Undersecretary

38 minutes ago
 ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nation’s y ..

ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nation’s youth, help develop their skill ..

38 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Hea ..

MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Healthy Work Environment – Chec ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.