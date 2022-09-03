UrduPoint.com

CRRC Tanghsan Rolls Out High-speed Passenger Coaches For Pakistan Railways

September 03, 2022

BEIJING, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Chinese rail manufacturer, China Railway Rolling Stock (CRRC) located in Tangshan, Hebei province rolled 230 high-speed new passenger coaches off the production line for Pakistan railway.

The first batch of the passenger coaches with a designed speed of 160 KM per hour will be handed over to Pakistan Railways by end of this year.

The Chinese company has signed a contract to supply state of the art, luxurious, comfortable and fit to run at 160 KM per hour coaches to Pakistan railways, under plans to revitalize the country's long-distance passenger services According to reports, officials from the concerned department of Pakistan railway have already visited China to inspect bogies worth US$149 million. The officers visited China would provide consultancy in the design of the passenger bogies. The Chinese company would also transfer to Pakistan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

