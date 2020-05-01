UrduPoint.com
Crude Crash Brings Down Singapore Oil Tycoon

Fri 01st May 2020

Singapore, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Singapore tycoon O.K. Lim built up his oil empire from a single-truck outfit through hard work and high-risk gambles, a rags-to-riches tale that made him a legend among crude traders.

But it all came crashing down when oil markets were plunged into unprecedented turmoil by the coronavirus pandemic and revealed the keen poker player appeared to have overplayed his hand.

Lim -- who projected a down-to-earth image but was, according to people who knew him, a "major risk-taker" -- dashed to court seeking protection from creditors for his firm Hin Leong Trading last month.

In a bombshell affidavit seen by AFP, Lim revealed the oil trader had "in truth.

.. not been making profits in the last few years" -- despite having officially reported a healthy profit in 2019.

He admitted the firm he founded in the 1960s after emigrating from China had hidden $800 million in losses over the years, while it also owes almost $4 billion to banks.

Lim took responsibility for ordering the company, one of Asia's biggest oil traders, not to report the losses and also confessed it had sold off inventories that were supposed to backstop loans.

Hin Leong -- meaning "prosperity" in Chinese -- is one of the biggest industry casualties yet of the crude market collapse, and its demise last month marks an ignominious fall from grace for Lim.

