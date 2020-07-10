UrduPoint.com
Crude Divorce Rate Up 150% In Half Century: EU

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :In the European Union, the crude divorce rate rose by 150% from 1965 to 2017, the bloc's statistical authority's data showed on Friday.

The crude divorce rate term means the ratio of the number of divorces in a population to the average population in a year, according to Eurostat.

"Over the last decades, more and more people have been getting a divorce in the EU," Eurostat said.

It added that while the EU saw two divorces per 1,000 people in 2017, the figure was 0.8 per 1,000 people in 1965.

The lowest rate was recorded by Malta and Ireland (both 0.7 per 1,000 people), while the highest rate was posted by Latvia (3) and Lithuania (3.1) in 2017.

In Turkey, the rate was 1.6% in 2017 and 1.7% in 2018, according to Eurostat data.

