UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crude Extends Rally As Output Cuts Begin

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:00 AM

Crude extends rally as output cuts begin

Hong Kong, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Oil prices rallied Friday as massive output cuts began to kick in and top producers said they would turn the taps lower, while there were also hopes for a pick-up in demand as economies slowly reopen.

After a diabolical month for the commodity in which the May WTI contract fell to a mind-boggling minus $40, investors were a little more upbeat about the outlook, though analysts warned the market was not yet out of the woods.

In early trade, US benchmark WTI for June was up almost five percent at $19.75, having piled on 25 percent in each of the previous two days.

Brent for July delivery gained 2.4 percent to $27.12 on its first day of trading, with the June contract closing without any of the flurry of selling suffered by US oil two weeks ago.

The gains this week are in line with strong advances across equity markets, which have been fuelled by signs of a slowing of coronavirus infections and deaths in some of the worst-hit nations.

The uptick has also been sustained by governments beginning to ease lockdown restrictions that have hammered oil demand for months.

News that US stockpiles had risen slower than expected last week, as well as a surprise drop in gasoline reserves also provided support.

"Demand has most likely troughed with several large economies now considering 'exit strategies' or 'new normal' and lifting draconian lockdown restrictions," said AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes.

Optimism has also been boosted by news of successful early testing of a possible virus treatment in the United States.

Output cuts of 10 million barrels a day agreed by OPEC and other top producers will start Friday, though some countries had already started earlier this week.

Norway, which was not part of that deal, said it would slash 250,000 barrels from its daily output in June, while ConocoPhillips said it would chop 400,000 barrels a day.

However, with US storage facilities near bursting and demand still pummelled, Citigroup warned of further volatility before the oil market enjoys some sort of stability.

-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --

Related Topics

Oil United States May June July Market From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s efforts to combat COVID-19 guided by com ..

6 hours ago

First shipment of urgent aid for UK’s healthcare ..

7 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED33.6 billion in five sessions

7 hours ago

Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertain ..

7 hours ago

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

8 hours ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.