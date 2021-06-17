UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cruise Passengers Return To Mexico's Caribbean Coast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Cruise passengers return to Mexico's Caribbean coast

San Miguel de Cozumel, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The first cruise ship in more than a year docked at Cozumel island on Mexico's Caribbean coast on Wednesday, greeted by mariachi music and a banner reading: "Welcome back." The Adventure of the Seas arrived from the Bahamas with around 1,000 passengers on board -- a sight for sore eyes for a tourist industry battered by the pandemic.

A group of passengers, mostly from the United States, disembarked to explore the island, braving rain brought by a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

Michael Williams, a 62-year-old retiree, said it was his first trip since the pandemic began and felt like an "exciting adventure." Some 94 percent of the passengers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, while the remainder are under the age of 16, said Alberto Munoz, vice president for Latin America at cruise operator Royal Caribbean.

Cozumel is usually a major stop on cruise itineraries and other operators are also expected to make a comeback in the coming months.

Celebrity Cruises will return in June, followed by Carnival Corp. in July, with stops in Cozumel and Mahahual further along the coast, said Dario Flota, director of the tourism promotion board in Quintana Roo state.

Quintana Roo, home to a string of top resorts including Cancun, remains at a high level of alert due to the pandemic, in contrast to many parts of the country.

Mexico's official Covid-19 death toll of more than 230,000 is one of the world's highest, but new cases and deaths have been trending lower for several months.

Before the pandemic, the cruise industry was Cozumel's main economic activity, with more than 100,000 people dependent on it to some extent, either directly or indirectly, according to officials.

Joel Dzib, who earns a living transporting tourists, said he felt more optimistic about the future with the return of cruise ships following a tough 2020.

"I had to sell a property. It was difficult for us, but the important thing is that we're moving forward," he said.

Related Topics

World Music Alert Cozumel Cancun Reading Bahamas United States Mexico June July 2020 From Industry Top Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Biden, Putin agree to resume nuclear talks, return ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi first city globally to receive maiden sh ..

9 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, United Nations Global Compact joi ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.