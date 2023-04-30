UrduPoint.com

Cruise Saudi To Participate In 30th Arabian Travel Market Exhibition In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Cruise Saudi to participate in 30th Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Cruise Saudi company, a 100% Public Investment Fund-owned business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is preparing to participate in the Arabian Travel Market exhibition ATM 2023, which will start on Monday and will lasts for four days at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

It will join the most prominent decision makers and regional experts in discussing the future of the travel and tourism industry in the region and exploring ways of professional cooperation.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said the Arabian Travel Market is a leading international event in the field of travel and tourism, pointing out that through its participation, Cruise Saudi aims to give a boost to the tourism sector in the Kingdom by attracting 1.3 million cruise visitors by 2035, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which has, among its goals, the tourism sector increasing to 10% its contribution to the gross domestic product.

Clasen mentioned the rapid growth of Cruise Saudi and how it supports the Kingdom's position as a prominent new tourist destination due to its strategic geographical location in the region, which may be reached by about 250 million people living in Europe, Asia and Africa in three hours of air travel to the Red Sea or the Arabian Gulf.

He pointed out that Cruise Saudi leads the development of the Saudi cruise industry in an integrated fashion and with high-level international quality.

"Since its launch in 2021, Cruise Saudi has succeeded in completing two successful seasons of cruises; its third season is still going on, he said, adding that the company is keen to introduce cruise ship passengers to various tourist destinations on the coasts of the Kingdom that have not yet been discovered by international tourists".

He also said that Cruise Saudi plans to expand with government support and partners, which enabled the company to develop a marina and passenger terminal within three ports boasting infrastructure that enables it to receive international cruise ships, namely: Jeddah Islamic Port and Yanbu Commercial Port on the Red Sea, and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam on the Arabian Gulf.

Clasen said that the company has been seeking to boost the tourism industry in the Kingdom by attracting more tourist cruise companies to add Saudi ports among the main ports on their routes, and worked to develop more ports and cooperate with partners to provide a package of varied coastal tours that suit different groups as well as fun beach adventures.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Europe Jeddah Dubai Company Saudi Tours Saudi Arabia May Market Event Government Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President& ..

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President&#039;s Cup

35 minutes ago
 MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital ..

MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital transformation

35 minutes ago
 Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish D ..

Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish Day 2023

50 minutes ago
 ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in ..

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.