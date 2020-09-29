UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cruise Ship In Greece Given Coronavirus All-clear

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Cruise ship in Greece given coronavirus all-clear

Athens, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A cruise ship in Greece that caused a coronavirus scare was given the all-clear by authorities on Tuesday, after a "false alarm" where crew members thought to have contracted the virus tested negative.

The Maltese-flagged Mein Schiff 6, operated by Anglo-German travel giant TUI, is carrying 922 passengers and 666 crew -- the first cruise ship to sail in Greece after a lockdown imposed in March.

On Monday, a dozen staff members out of 150 tested by a laboratory in Crete as part of a testing campaign were found to have the virus, forcing the ship to moor at the Greek port of Piraeus early Tuesday.

Staff members were given three more tests each, all of which came back negative, deputy civil protection minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters.

"We then sounded the end of the alert," he said.

TUI branded the initial tests a "false alarm" and stressed "there are no cases of Covid-19 on board Mein Schiff 6." All passengers had already been given a clean bill of health in tests carried out prior to the voyage.

Gkikas Magiorkinis, an epidemiology professor, told reporters that "sometimes test results are not very clear and you need a follow-up."The cruise ship, originally sailing to Corfu via Piraeus, had been diverted to the Aegean island of Milos on Monday after the infections were detected, before being told to sail to Piraeus.

The ship is now waiting for the final green light from health authorities to continue its trip, Greek coastguards said.

Related Topics

Alert Greece March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

38 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

33 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

33 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

33 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

33 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.