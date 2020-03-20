UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cruise Ships Could Become Floating Hospitals, Trump Says

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Cruise ships could become floating hospitals, Trump says

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Cruise ships could be converted into floating hospitals to treat cases of the novel coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Micky Arison, the chairman of Carnival Corporation, which operates Carnival Cruise Line, "made the offer, it was a generous offer," Trump said during a press conference.

"He said that he has some ships that would be ideally suited for what we are doing," the president said, since the ships are "big and have a lot of rooms." "If we should need ships, a lot of rooms, they'll be docked at New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco and different places." Carnival is the world's leading cruise line.

Faced with an explosion of COVID-19 cases and a need to free up hospital beds, the US government moved Wednesday to dispatch the navy's 1,000-room USNS Comfort hospital ship to New York, one of the worst-hit states in the country.

It is not yet clear when the ship will arrive at the New York city harbor.

As well as the Comfort, Trump has said that the USNS Mercy hospital ship would also be deployed.

The governors of California and Washington state quickly called for it to be dispatched to their shores.

The cruise industry was plunged into crisis since the start of the pandemic, when several ships were forced to lock down, with passengers and crew prevented from disembarking after coronavirus cases were confirmed onboard.

Trump announced on March 13 that major cruise lines would suspend trips from US ports for 30 days in response to the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Washington Trump San Francisco Los Angeles New York March From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

3 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.