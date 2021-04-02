UrduPoint.com
Crunch Fortnight Leaves Creaking Real Madrid Little Margin For Error

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Crunch fortnight leaves creaking Real Madrid little margin for error

Madrid, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Real Madrid play Eibar on Saturday at the start of a definitive fortnight in their season that will stretch a creaking squad and test Zinedine Zidane's dependence on his ageing stars.

Still with a shot at winning La Liga, Madrid know defeat by Barcelona next weekend would likely end their challenge, with Barca currently two ahead of them and Atletico a further four clear with 10 games left to play.

And either side of the Clasico at Valdebebas will come two legs against Liverpool in the Champions League, where a kind semi-final draw of Porto or Chelsea will only be realised if Madrid can beat an opponent needing success in Europe to salvage their hugely disappointing season in England.

Real Madrid's focus cannot be so singular, even if the Champions League has stirred their emotions more vigorously in recent years than La Liga, which they won last term in part it seemed because there were no other distractions.

"Everything will be difficult," said Zidane before the international break. "We have to take it a day at a time because one day people say we're up here, the next down there. We have to stay in the middle, knowing that our season is still alive and that we have to work hard to keep it that way."There can be no letting up against either Liverpool or Barcelona, which is not a new scenario for a team used to playing climax games back to back at the business end of a season.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

