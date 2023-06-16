UrduPoint.com

Crunch Time At UPS With Strike Looming

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Crunch time at UPS with strike looming

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Teamsters union, which represents hundreds of thousands of UPS employees, is set to reveal Friday whether it has authorized a strike against the delivery service -- a work stoppage seen as unlikely, but one that would certainly rattle the US economy.

The unresolved negotiations -- the current contract expires on July 31 -- add to the questions facing the world's largest economy, which is buttressed by a strong labor market but challenged by inflation.

UPS estimates that about six percent of American gross domestic product is shipped on its trucks each day. The Teamsters contract itself covers about 340,000 workers in the United States.

The specter of a national strike would give Teamsters President Sean O'Brien and other union leaders a huge bargaining chip in the talks, the latest in a series of difficult negotiations in the logistics sector.

"This company owes you something big and we're going to get it," O'Brien said in a June 7 video message to members updating them on the UPS talks.

O'Brien was elected to lead the union in 2021 on a campaign that vowed an aggressive posture towards UPS and other big companies.

UPS Chief Executive Carol Tome meanwhile has repeatedly expressed confidence in reaching an agreement.

Related Topics

World Company Lead United States June July Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

7 hours ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

7 hours ago
 90% of students considering their career goals in ..

90% of students considering their career goals in high school, 72% have clear id ..

7 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy and Tourism’s first ‘City B ..

7 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin ..

Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin America, Caribbean tour

7 hours ago
 ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.