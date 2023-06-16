Crunch time at UPS with strike looming

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Teamsters union, which represents hundreds of thousands of UPS employees, is set to reveal Friday whether it has authorized a strike against the delivery service -- a work stoppage seen as unlikely, but one that would certainly rattle the US economy.

The unresolved negotiations -- the current contract expires on July 31 -- add to the questions facing the world's largest economy, which is buttressed by a strong labor market but challenged by inflation.

UPS estimates that about six percent of American gross domestic product is shipped on its trucks each day. The Teamsters contract itself covers about 340,000 workers in the United States.

The specter of a national strike would give Teamsters President Sean O'Brien and other union leaders a huge bargaining chip in the talks, the latest in a series of difficult negotiations in the logistics sector.

"This company owes you something big and we're going to get it," O'Brien said in a June 7 video message to members updating them on the UPS talks.

O'Brien was elected to lead the union in 2021 on a campaign that vowed an aggressive posture towards UPS and other big companies.

UPS Chief Executive Carol Tome meanwhile has repeatedly expressed confidence in reaching an agreement.