Open Menu

Crusaders Win Super Rugby Final To Claim Seventh Straight Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Crusaders win Super Rugby final to claim seventh straight title

Hamilton, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Canterbury Crusaders claimed a seventh straight title with a 25-20 win over the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final Saturday on coach Scott Robertson's swansong.

The Chiefs led 20-15 early in the second half, but the Crusaders fought back with Codie Taylor grabbing a converted try before Richie Mo'unga slotted a late penalty.

This was Robertson's final match with the Crusaders before leaving to coach the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in September.

Under his stewardship, the Christchurch-based franchise has won a perfect set of seven consecutive titles since 2017.

The match turned in the 72nd minute when Chiefs co-skipper and All Blacks captain Sam Cane was shown a yellow card.

From the resulting penalty, Test veteran Taylor was driven across for his 42nd career try, setting the record for the most tries by a forward in Super Rugby.

Roared on by their home crowd, the Chiefs' best chance of victory was a missed long-range penalty attempt from fly-half Damian McKenzie.

Mo'unga rounded out the scoring with a penalty after the final hooter, sparking emotional scenes among a Crusaders side who were missing seven All Blacks through injury.

Taylor, who scored two tries on the night, revealed the players were motivated to win for their departing personnel including Mo'unga and Sam Whitelock.

"I'm lost for words, just so proud of the effort," Taylor told Sky Sport.

"I can't get the fact out of my head that the boys are leaving and how much it means to them. It's special. All the boys leaving really stood up tonight.

"Can't take anything from the Chiefs, they threw everything at us. We just managed to hang in there." It was a heartbreaking result for the Chiefs, who appeared to have the firepower to end a decade-long title drought after dropping only one game in the regular season.

Two long-serving Chiefs players -- All Blacks Brodie Retallick and Brad Weber -- were playing their last game before heading overseas.

The Crusaders led 15-10 at half-time but the margin could have been greater after they dominated possession, helped by the Chiefs' ill-discipline.

The home side was forced to play with 14 men for two 10-minute periods following yellow cards to All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown and Luke Jacobson before Cane was also sin-binned.

Weber lamented their lack of discipline.

"It sucks, this crowd deserved to see us win tonight and jeez, if we had done it with 14 men for 30 minutes it would have been a hell of a story to tell," he said.

"To come up just short... it's devastating."

Related Topics

World Drought Turkish Lira September 2017 All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

3 minutes ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

2 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

2 hours ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

3 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

3 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

3 hours ago
DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

3 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous