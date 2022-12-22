UrduPoint.com

Crypto Firm Binance Endures Wild Weeks In Wake Of FTX Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Crypto firm Binance endures wild weeks in wake of FTX collapse

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Even by the extreme standards of cryptocurrency trading, the past few weeks have been a wild ride for Binance, the world's biggest exchange for crypto assets.

After the collapse of its rival FTX in a hail of allegations of fraud and criminality last month, trust in the entire sector has crumbled.

Customers pulled more than $3 billion from Binance in a single day last week as part of a three-day frenzy that saw more than $6 billion withdrawn.

On Friday, accountancy firm Mazars, engaged by Binance to provide a "proof of reserves" report, abruptly halted work with all crypto firms because of "public misunderstanding" of what they were providing.

A "proof of reserves" report is not a full audit and gives no information about liabilities.

Media reports suggested US prosecutors were still weighing up money-laundering and sanctions-busting charges against the company and possibly its co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. The firm has refused to comment on the inquiry.

The stakes could not be higher.

"It is absolutely vital that Binance survives," said Dan Ashmore, an analyst at Invezz crypto investment firm.

"Any sort of demise would be a devastating blow for crypto, and would likely pull a massive chunk of the industry down with it."For Leigh Drogen of Starkiller Capital, it would be "armageddon" for short-term crypto asset prices if Binance collapsed.

