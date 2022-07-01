UrduPoint.com

Crypto Lending World Sways Under Risk And Turmoil

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil

New York, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Starting with the lofty goal of competing with traditional banks, cryptocurrency lending giants and their clients now face financial ruin due to their appetite for risk and a paucity of regulatory guardrails.

Celsius Network, which suspended withdrawals in mid-June, had advertised a seemingly difficult-to-reconcile mix of interest rates, charging just 0.1 percent for loans, but paying more than 18 percent on deposits.

Weeks later, savings accounts, that amounted to $11.8 billion in mid-May, remained frozen.

"Celsius is going bankrupt one way or another," said Omid Malekan, a professor at Columbia University. "Even if they recoup 98 cents on the Dollar for their depositors, no one would ever want to use it." Since then, other operators have faced a similar fate, from CoinFlex to Babel Finance, which also tried their hand at lending and had to freeze withdrawals, while Voyager Digital had to limit them.

These platforms allowed clients to deposit cryptocurrencies, and either receive interest or borrow digital money by using their savings as collateral.

"It's a real shame things got to this point," said one Celsius user contacted on the Reddit platform, who claimed to have over $350,000 tied up on with the lender.

"Clearly Celsius should have planned for this kind of scenario," the user added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The devastating sequence started with the sharp decline of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin which lost nearly 60 percent of its value in the past six months.

The plummeting value -- which dropped as global inflation accelerated and Russia-Ukraine conflict rattled the world economy -- led to a chain reaction and forced borrowers to provide new financial guarantees or immediately repay loans.

Some borrowers, such as the Singaporean investment firm Three Arrows Capital which is now in liquidation, could not provide the creditors enough cash to cover withdrawals and froze client accounts.

"The majority of these companies had provided uncollateralized or undercollateralized loans," said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of Nexo, another crypto platform that he said avoided trouble by following a stricter lending policy and "prudent risk management."Unlike banks, these lenders were not required to hold cash in reserve against bad loans.

Related Topics

World Dollar Bitcoin Columbia Cryptocurrency Money From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2022

29 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced c ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced capacity-building of scientists ..

9 hours ago
 Man kills couple over land dispute

Man kills couple over land dispute

9 hours ago
 Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimble ..

Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimbledon to late grandmother

10 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.