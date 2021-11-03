UrduPoint.com

Cryptocurrency Plays Off Squid Game And Buyers Lose Big

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Cryptocurrency plays off Squid Game and buyers lose big

New York, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :An unsanctioned Squid Game cryptocurrency that played off the hit Netflix series made big losers out of people who bought in only to see the value plummet on Tuesday.

The digital asset launched on October 21 using imagery from the Squid Game series without the permission of Netflix.

The streaming television powerhouse has touted the South Korean series as the most-watched program in its history.

The value of the cryptocurrency called SQUID quickly climbed from pennies at launch to $2,856 on Monday, according to specialty site CoinMarketCap.

But it plunged even faster and was worth less than a penny on Tuesday after its creators evidently converted an estimated $2.5 million to $3.5 million into other currencies.

The massive withdrawal caused SQUID to become virtually worthless, bearing the signs of a scam nicknamed the "rug pull" in reference to a carpet being yanked from under investors' feet.

"There is growing evidence that this project has rugged," CoinMarketCap said in a message at its website's SQUID page.

"This project, while clearly inspired by the Netflix show of the same name, is NOT affiliated with the official IP." Those who bought SQUID said in online posts that they could not sell or convert the digital assets to other forms of Currency, according to posts on social media.

Criminal prosecutions in such cases are unheard of given the difficulty in identifying and finding those behind them, as well as the lack of binding regulation in many countries.

The SQUID website along with social network accounts associated with the project have been shut.

Related Topics

Social Media Same North Korea SITE Cryptocurrency October TV From Netflix Million

Recent Stories

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

25 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

1 hour ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

1 hour ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

27 minutes ago
 UK stands firm on French fishing row: PM Johnson

UK stands firm on French fishing row: PM Johnson

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.