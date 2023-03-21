Crystal Palace name Hodgson as manager until end of season

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Crystal Palace have reappointed former England boss Roy Hodgson as their manager until the end of the season, with a mission to save the Premier League club from relegation.

The 75-year-old, who replaces the sacked Patrick Vieira, said the "sole objective" was to ensure survival in the English top flight.

Hodgson, who was in charge at Selhurst Park between 2017 and 2021, takes over with Palace lying 12th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone after a 12-match winless run.

"It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team's fortunes around," Hodgson said in a club statement.

"Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

Palace chairman Steve Parish welcomed the former Liverpool and Inter Milan manager back to the London club, saying Hodgson's experience would be crucial in the battle to avoid the drop.

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Vieira was sacked on Friday.