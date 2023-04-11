CS GB calls on Chris Kaye

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muhiudeen Wani on Tuesday called on the Country Director of the World Food Program (WFP) Chris Kaye.

In an official statement issued from the CS GB office said that the WFP team was thoroughly impressed by the 'school Meals Program'.

"They have noticed progress in the education, health and food sector and are extremely excited to work with GB in scaling up our initiatives," said the CS GB in a statement.