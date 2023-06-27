Open Menu

CST: Over 6,000 Communication Towers Serving Pilgrims In Makkah, Madinah, Holy Sites

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) highlighted the completion of the telecommunication systems to serve pilgrims performing this year's Hajj season 2023.

The CST said that service providers had allocated more than 6,000 communication towers in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites to serve pilgrims, marking an increase of 74 percent, in addition to increasing the number of fifth-generation (5G) towers by 1,205 percent to more than 2,900 towers and providing more than 10,500 WI-FI access points in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, with an increase of up to 118 percent.

The commission said that the infrastructure preparations were doubled for this year's Hajj to cope with the return of the number of pilgrims to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to the support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, and the follow-up of the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha.

