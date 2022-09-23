UrduPoint.com

CT Scans To Help Australian Authorities Detect Trafficked Wildlife

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

CANBERRA, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Australia's government scientists have demonstrated that Computed Tomography (CT) technology can be used to detect wildlife being trafficked illegally in cargo.

In a study, researchers from the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) and some other institutions used three-dimensional X-ray CT scanners for the use of wildlife protection for the first time, according to a media release from DAFF on Friday.

The team taught artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to detect animals from the scan, achieving an 82-percent success rate for lizards, birds and fish, and a false hit rate of just 1.6 percent.

Chris Locke, deputy secretary of the DAFF Biosecurity and Compliance group, said the technology could complement existing human and canine biosecurity protection measures around the world.

"Illegal wildlife trafficking poses a significant biosecurity risk to Australia as it could introduce pests and diseases that could impact on the environment, as well as human and animal health," Locke said in the media release.

"This paper demonstrates the boundless potential the 3D X-ray algorithm has in helping to stop exotic wildlife from being trafficked, protecting Australia's agricultural industries and unique natural environment from exotic pests and diseases "This innovative technology is an invaluable complementary platform to our existing biosecurity and wildlife detection tools at Australian international borders, with potential worldwide applications in the future.

" According to the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) there is a large international market for exotic Australian animals.

In a report on the illegal trafficking of Australian wildlife, it said international black market prices for reptiles can be up to 28 times higher than the domestic price.

It is illegal for any individual or business to export a living Australian native mammal, reptile or bird to another country for commercial purposes, with offenders facing up to 10 years in prison under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

"Taking animals from the wild poses risks to the species' conservation, local populations, habitats and ecosystems, and stopping wildlife from being trafficked into Australia protects our unique natural environment from exotic pests and diseases," Sam Hush, acting Assistant Secretary for Environment Compliance at DCCEEW, said.

"It is also extremely cruel. Smuggled animals often suffer stress, dehydration or starvation and many die during transit."

