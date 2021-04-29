UrduPoint.com
CTO Reviews Corona SOPs, Traffic Flow

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

CTO reviews corona SOPs, traffic flow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat Thursday visited Tehkal and University Road to inspect the smooth flow of traffic and corona SOPs.

During his visit, the CTO reviewed the implementation of SOPs, including the traffic system and measures taken by the City Traffic Police Peshawar. He directed the officials of City Traffic Police Peshawar to ensure implementation of Corona SOPs while strict action would be taken against the violators as per law, he warned.

He also lauded the performance of traffic officers and wardens in clearing the road for all types of traffic and directed the traffic authorities to take action against the encroachment mafia on a daily basis so that the citizens do not face any difficulty.

CTO directed the authorities to take stern action against the violators of the parking zones and ensure parking in the plazas in all cases so that the citizens might not park their vehicles on the side of the road.

He said that the business community should cooperate with the traffic staff to eliminate encroachments from the city and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He directed the traffic police to educate the citizens about the coronavirus on a daily basis and take action against those who do not wear safety masks.

