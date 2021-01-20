Cuadrado gets coronavirus all-clear ahead of Italian Super Cup

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado has recovered from coronavirus and will be included in the squad for Wednesday's Italian Super Cup against Napoli in Reggio Emilia.

The Serie A champions said in a statement Cuadrado had provided "two negative swab tests for Covid-19".

"Therefore, the player has recovered and is no longer subjected to the isolation regime," Juventus said.

"He will join the team in the Reggio Emilia training camp and will be included in the squad list for tonight's match."The 32-year-old Colombia attacker tested positive on January 5, along with Brazilian Alex Sandro, with Matthijs de Ligt also contracting the virus three days later.

