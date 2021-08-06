UrduPoint.com

Cuba Claims Third Boxing Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

Cuba claims third boxing gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Cuban boxer Julio La Cruz defeated Muslim Gadzhimagomedov of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the men's heavyweight final here on Friday, adding the third boxing gold for Cuba at Tokyo 2020.

The Cuban won the bout on a unanimous decision 5-0.

In the first round, Cruz, three-time Olympian and Rio light heavyweight gold medalist, outpunched his opponent and got four 10-9 favorable scores from five judges. The last two rounds turned to a cat and mouse game when Gadzhimagomedov barely got close to Cruz who moved faster.New Zealand's David Nyika and Brazil's Abner Teixeira shared the bronze.

