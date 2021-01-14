Cuba closes schools as coronavirus rebounds

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Schools in the Cuban capital Havana and other cities will close Thursday and public transport will be halted due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the government has announced.

The city's schools were closed from mid-March to October last year, while those in the rest of the country reopened in September as the epidemic appeared to slow.

The country of 11.2 million people started reopening its economy, and its borders, at about the same time, but has confronted record infection figures following the Christmas holidays.

On Wednesday, health authorities announced 550 new cases in 24 hours.

The country has had over 16,000 cases in total, and 158 deaths.

According to the news website Cubadebate, deputy prime minister Roberto Morales announced that 34 municipalities, including Havana, will face greater restrictions starting Thursday, including the closure of schools.

While public transport will be shuttered, goods transportation will continue.

School courses will be broadcast on television starting next week, education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez said on Twitter.

Cuba has in recent weeks reshuttered its borders to flights from the United States, Mexico, Panama, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and Haiti.