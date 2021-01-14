UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Closes Schools As Coronavirus Rebounds

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Cuba closes schools as coronavirus rebounds

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Schools in the Cuban capital Havana and other cities will close Thursday and public transport will be halted due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the government has announced.

The city's schools were closed from mid-March to October last year, while those in the rest of the country reopened in September as the epidemic appeared to slow.

The country of 11.2 million people started reopening its economy, and its borders, at about the same time, but has confronted record infection figures following the Christmas holidays.

On Wednesday, health authorities announced 550 new cases in 24 hours.

The country has had over 16,000 cases in total, and 158 deaths.

According to the news website Cubadebate, deputy prime minister Roberto Morales announced that 34 municipalities, including Havana, will face greater restrictions starting Thursday, including the closure of schools.

While public transport will be shuttered, goods transportation will continue.

School courses will be broadcast on television starting next week, education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez said on Twitter.

Cuba has in recent weeks reshuttered its borders to flights from the United States, Mexico, Panama, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and Haiti.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Christmas Twitter Holidays Havana Same Bahamas Panama Dominican Republic United States Mexico Haiti September October TV From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

7 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.