Cuba Condemns Bolivia 'coup' After Morales Resigns: Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Cuba on Sunday strongly condemned what it called a 'coup' in Bolivia after long-time President Evo Morales resigned following weeks of protests over his disputed re-election.

Cuba "expresses solidarity with its brother president Evo Morales," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a tweet, adding that Morales was "a protagonist and a symbol of the rights of the indigenous peoples of our Americas."

