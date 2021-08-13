UrduPoint.com

Cuba Denounces US 'aggression' Over Senate Internet Plan

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:20 AM

Cuba denounces US 'aggression' over Senate internet plan

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Cuba on Thursday accused the US Senate of "aggression" for adopting an amendment that would see the United States provide Cubans with internet access, in an attempt to help them circumvent Havana censorship.

Cuba's government has a history of controlling internet and data access and last month cut off connectivity services for five days after Cubans used social media to spread word of historic nationwide anti-government protests that broke out on July 11.

"I denounce the US Senate's aggression carried out via an amendment on internet in Cuba, which contributes to the lucrative business of Florida's political-subversive machinery" Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Twitter.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who represents Florida and is of Cuban origin, proposed the amendment, which has been tacked onto the Senate's budget resolution and would create a fund to implement the technology necessary to provide internet access in the island nation.

"The technology exists to do this without delay, and I urge the (Joe) Biden administration to begin moving forward immediately," Rubio said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury and Commerce departments issued a fact sheet that details the steps to license internet and telecommunications services related to Cuba.

Rodriguez said US sanctions that were ramped up during Donald Trump's administration "are the fundamental obstacle to the Cuban people's free and sovereign internet access."The Rubio amendment proposes deploying satellites, balloons and offshore access points to provide Cubans with unrestricted connectivity.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Internet Technology Business Budget Social Media Twitter Trump Havana Florida United States Cuba July Commerce Government Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2021

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

9 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

9 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

9 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.