Cuba detects first monkeypox case in Italian tourist

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Cuba detected its first case of the monkeypox virus in a male Italian tourist, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health said late Saturday.

The tourist arrived in Cuba on Aug. 15 and has been hospitalized in critical condition, the ministry said in a statement.

The tourist had stayed in a rental house and visited several places in western Cuban provinces, the ministry said.