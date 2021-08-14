UrduPoint.com

Cuba Exceeds 500,000 Total COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Cuba exceeds 500,000 total COVID-19 cases

HAVANA, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Cuba exceeded 500,000 total COVID-19 cases, after recording 8,312 new infections in the last day, for a total of 500,216 cases, as well as 85 more deaths, to total 3,842 deaths, according to the Ministry of Public Health on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 4.3 percent (360) were asymptomatic, the ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran noted, while highlighting the high levels of COVID-19 transmission from the new variants of the virus circulating on the island.

In addition, the expert said that 34 of the new infections were imported cases.

Related Topics

Cuba From

Recent Stories

Zambia vote results trickle in as social media ret ..

Zambia vote results trickle in as social media returns

4 minutes ago
 All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup with record victor ..

All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup with record victory over Wallabies

5 minutes ago
 Minister visits District Jail

Minister visits District Jail

5 minutes ago
 BBC journalist says won't be allowed back to Russi ..

BBC journalist says won't be allowed back to Russia

18 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Nawabshah

Independence Day celebrated in Nawabshah

18 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Sialkot

Independence Day celebrated in Sialkot

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.