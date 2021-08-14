Cuba exceeds 500,000 total COVID-19 cases

HAVANA, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Cuba exceeded 500,000 total COVID-19 cases, after recording 8,312 new infections in the last day, for a total of 500,216 cases, as well as 85 more deaths, to total 3,842 deaths, according to the Ministry of Public Health on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 4.3 percent (360) were asymptomatic, the ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran noted, while highlighting the high levels of COVID-19 transmission from the new variants of the virus circulating on the island.

In addition, the expert said that 34 of the new infections were imported cases.