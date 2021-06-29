UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Expands Clinical Trial Of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine For Children

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Cuba expands clinical trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine for children

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) --:Cuban health authorities and scientists began on Tuesday expanding a clinical trial in children and adolescents of Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus, two of the five Cuban vaccine candidates against COVID-19.

After demonstrating safety in an initial group of 25 volunteers from 12 to 18 years old, the trial will expand to another 25 children between the ages of three and 11, with a first dose of Soberana-02.

Deputy Director of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV) Yuri Valdes explained that the safety results in the older age group allows the trial to advance to younger children and to expand the sample of adolescents, according to Havana's radio station Radio Reloj.

After controlling those vaccinated in the first 72 hours and a week after the immunization, "the safety of the subjects was evaluated and no serious adverse events were reported," he pointed out.

Related Topics

Havana From

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

5 minutes ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

33 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidance on anti-money laundering, co ..

35 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.84 a barrel M ..

35 minutes ago

Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by com ..

35 minutes ago

Michael Holding says he doesn’t think T20formats ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.