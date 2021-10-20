UrduPoint.com

Cuba Expects Tourism To Rebound In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Cuba expects tourism to rebound in November

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Cuba is expecting the country's tourism industry to rebound in November as its high season starts, the country's Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia said Tuesday.

As nearly 90 percent of the country's population have received at least one dose of a homegrown corona-virus vaccine, "the Caribbean nation is gearing up to receive international travelers under COVID-19 safety protocols," Garcia said at a news conference.

"Medical teams will guarantee compliance with corona-virus rules at hotel facilities," said Garcia.

Many of the stiff regulations imposed on incoming travelers are being eased, such as quarantine of arriving foreign visitors, according to the Cuban Ministry of Tourism.

As of Nov. 15, international passengers flying into Cuba will be able to enter with vaccination passports or certificates issued overseas.

Unvaccinated foreign visitors will have to present a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours prior to their arrival. Children under 12 will not be required to show COVID-19 PCR tests or vaccination passports when visiting Cuba.

The Caribbean nation received more than one million foreign travelers last year, far less than the 4.2 million tourists it accommodated in 2019. So far this year, less than 200,000 foreign travelers have visited Cuba's seaside resorts, according to official figures.

Well-known as a beach resort, Cuba is the Caribbean's second most popular vacation destination. Before the pandemic, the island's tourism industry accounted for about a tenth of the country's gross domestic product. The tourism high season in Cuba runs from November through April.

Related Topics

Hotel Cuba April November 2019 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

39 minutes ago
 Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Clima ..

Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Climate- Russia's Presidential Repr ..

16 minutes ago
 Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Retur ..

Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Returning Russian Citizens Home - L ..

16 minutes ago
 WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 ..

WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 Vaccine With Health Minister

16 minutes ago
 Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions to Be Reco ..

Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions to Be Recognized as Legitimate Afghan Au ..

18 minutes ago
 Taliban Do Not Need Foreign Military Assistance - ..

Taliban Do Not Need Foreign Military Assistance - Deputy Prime Minister

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.