UrduPoint.com

Cuba, Florida Brace For Hurricane Ian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Cuba, Florida brace for Hurricane Ian

Havana, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Cuba on Monday declared an emergency alert in its six most western provinces as fast-approaching Hurricane Ian strengthened rapidly, with Florida also ramping up preparations ahead of a possible hit.

Authorities in Havana said they were ready to evacuate those from the most affected areas while also organizing fresh drinking water supplies and medical services.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned Ian was intensifying and could pass over western Cuba late Monday and early Tuesday.

"Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 miles (135 kilometers) per hour with higher gusts," it said.

"Rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane." Cuba's Insmet meteorology institute said Ian was advancing at a speed of 22 kilometers per hour.

The six provinces put on alert are Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, Cienfuegos and Isla de la Juventud.

In Florida, the city of Tampa was under a hurricane watch, and Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties as officials scrambled to prepare for the storm's forecast landing on late Wednesday or Thursday.

Ian "will bring heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge, along with isolated tornado activity along Florida's Gulf Coast," DeSantis said at a press conference in Tallahassee on Monday.

He warned people to prepare for power cuts.

"Even if the eye of the storm doesn't hit your region, you're going to have really significant winds, it's going to knock over trees, it's going to cause interruptions," DeSantis said, warning of likely flooding.

The governor urged residents to stock up on food, water, medicine and fuel, and he activated 7,000 National Guard members to help with the effort.

Authorities in several Florida municipalities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, started distributing free sandbags to residents to help protect their homes from the risk of flooding.

President Joe Biden approved emergency aid to 24 counties in Florida through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

NASA said it was rolling back its massive Moon rocket into its storage hangar at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida due to the hurricane.

Related Topics

Storm Governor Water Alert Cienfuegos Artemisa Pinar Del Rio Havana Fort Lauderdale Tallahassee Tampa Miami Florida Cuba All From Rains

Recent Stories

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritim ..

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritime Border by End of Month - Sou ..

8 hours ago
 Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance min ..

Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance minister

8 hours ago
 Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Ran ..

Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Rana Sana Ullah

8 hours ago
 US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in ..

US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - S ..

8 hours ago
 Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

8 hours ago
 Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of ..

Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of state land

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.