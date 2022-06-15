UrduPoint.com

Cuba Holds First Trade Fair Of Chinese Businesses To Boost Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Cuba holds first trade fair of Chinese businesses to boost cooperation

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Cuba held its first trade fair and expo of Chinese businesses Tuesday to promote cooperation and enhance trade relations between the two countries.

The fair is part of a series of activities to mark the 175th anniversary of the first Chinese immigrants' arrival in Cuba. Products showcased at the fair included typical Chinese condiments and food such as soy sauce, soups, dried fruits and tomato sauce, as well as hygiene products manufactured in China.

During a visit to the event, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said the two countries are united by ties of blood, history and culture and the Chinese side is interested in promoting bilateral cooperation.

Teresa Maria Li, director of the Budget Unit of Havana's Chinatown, told Xinhua that the fair is aimed at boosting Chinatown's economic and cultural life, and helping establish partnerships between Cuban entrepreneurs and Chinese business owners based in the island country.

Chinese businessman Guo Xinjiang, who is also an organizer of the event, said more trade fairs like this are expected to be held in the future to make high-quality products readily available to Cuban consumers.

It was great to have better access to the wide variety of products made in China, said Doris Guin, a local entrepreneur of Chinese origin, noting that it is a positive and significant step between the two countries.

Related Topics

Business China Budget Visit Havana Cuba Event Blood

Recent Stories

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

34 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

37 minutes ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

2 hours ago
 US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with ..

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.