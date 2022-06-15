Cuba holds first trade fair of Chinese businesses to boost cooperation

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Cuba held its first trade fair and expo of Chinese businesses Tuesday to promote cooperation and enhance trade relations between the two countries.

The fair is part of a series of activities to mark the 175th anniversary of the first Chinese immigrants' arrival in Cuba. Products showcased at the fair included typical Chinese condiments and food such as soy sauce, soups, dried fruits and tomato sauce, as well as hygiene products manufactured in China.

During a visit to the event, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said the two countries are united by ties of blood, history and culture and the Chinese side is interested in promoting bilateral cooperation.

Teresa Maria Li, director of the Budget Unit of Havana's Chinatown, told Xinhua that the fair is aimed at boosting Chinatown's economic and cultural life, and helping establish partnerships between Cuban entrepreneurs and Chinese business owners based in the island country.

Chinese businessman Guo Xinjiang, who is also an organizer of the event, said more trade fairs like this are expected to be held in the future to make high-quality products readily available to Cuban consumers.

It was great to have better access to the wide variety of products made in China, said Doris Guin, a local entrepreneur of Chinese origin, noting that it is a positive and significant step between the two countries.