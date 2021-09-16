UrduPoint.com

Cuba Improves Water Supply System To Confront Climate Change

HAVANA, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :-- Cuba is extending and improving water supply system across the country to address the potential impact of climate change, Bladimir Matos, vice president of Cuba's National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, said Wednesday.

This initiative, he said, will increase people's access to water and help the Caribbean nation better confront long drought periods that have persisted in Cuba since early this century due to the climate emergency.

Matos made the remarks during the launching of a multilateral disaster management project under the supervision of United Nations Development Program.

Antonio Guevara, scientific director of Cuba's Institute of Meteorology, said that protection of water resources in the Caribbean region is critical for years to come.

